Our client, a Government owned Bank in the Cape Town area, is looking for Senior Business Analyst (Credit Analyst). This is an EE roleMAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOBTo package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.To act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applicationsFinancial Modelling, Analysis and Deal structuringREQUIREMENTS:BTech in Credit or Risk Management5 experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environmentExperience in a Financial Services Lending environmentRelationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environmentIf you meet all the above-mentioned requirements, please send your updated CV to (email address)Should you not hear from us within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

