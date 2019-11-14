Sybase Database Administrator

Introduction

Metropolitan is one of the oldest financial services brands in South Africa. With a 116 year legacy of serving the communities in which it operates, Metropolitan represents true empowerment in serving Africa’s people through affordable financial solutions that create financial growth and security.

Metropolitan operates in South Africa, but the brand is also present in9 African countries including, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Swaziland. Metropolitan provides financial wellness solutions that meet the needs of low income clients, including funeral insurance, health, savings, hospital cash-back cover, retirement solutions and life insurance.

Role Purpose

Our purpose is to partner with Business to pro-actively add value through innovative and efficient, infrastructure services and solutions.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the administration of the organisations databases specifically Sybase on Linux platform.

Requirements

– Matric plus Computer Science or equivalent Degree.

– 3 to 5 years in a similar environment.

– Sybase certification beneficial.

– SQL, Shell and PERL.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Install Sybase software on all servers

– Build and configure new database servers

– Maintain, administer and monitor current and new databases

– Monitor and do performance tuning on database servers as necessary

– Build, configure, administrate, maintain & monitor Sybase Replication and IQ warehouse server

– Install and maintain 3rd party software

– Ensure high degree of sufficient uptime

– Assist developers with database related problems

– Scripting where necessary (SQL, SHELL, PERL).

Competencies required

– Problem solving and analytical thinking

– Results driven team player with high energy levels

– Ability to work independently/unsupervised and to function effectively within a team

– Ability to perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment

– Good understanding of the design and operation of distributed computer systems, computer networks and protocols

– Ability to collaborate with others

Additional Information

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position