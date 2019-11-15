AccTech Systems is Sage Cloud Partner of the Year

AccTech Systems has been recognised by Sage South Africa (Sage) for its innovative “taking Sage to the cloud” enterprise resource planning (ERP) offerings at the recent Sage Partner Awards for 2019.

In a new award category, AccTech received the accolade of being the first Sage Cloud Partner of the Year. The award was presented to partners that have shown exceptional growth and innovation ― and provided continuous value ― to the Sage community in the area of cloud services.

This follows AccTech’s recognition as the Sage MEA Partner of the Year in 2018.

As organisations across South Africa embark on their “journey to the cloud”, the adoption and embrace of cloud-computing technologies and infrastructure has increased. This has accelerated the migration of services (such as ERP) to the cloud, which takes advantage of the flexibility, security, scalability and affordability that cloud computing provides.

Identifying this trend early, and in conjunction with technology giant Microsoft, AccTech created the Sage-on-Azure offering that allows organisations to gain the full benefit of cloud, including managed services, without disrupting current business processes.

This year, AccTech is celebrating its 25-year partnership with Sage. As a Sage Platinum Partner, this recent award reaffirms that AccTech continues to be the leading cloud business enabler for ERP solutions in South Africa.

“If it is not in the cloud, it did not happen,” says Tertius Zitzke, acting CEO of 4Sight Holdings, after receiving the award.

“Our 25-year journey with Sage has been incredible. When we started, we lived in the world of MS-DOS. Now, our partners are operating their businesses almost fully from cloud infrastructure. However, the ride has only just begun, and we look forward to our continuing our journey with Sage,” Zitzke says.

“Our unique approach to cloud is one of the major contributing factors to winning this prestigious award,” says Morne Swanepoel, MD of AccTech. “This approach is built on an understanding of best practice and proven methodologies that businesses need to follow when transforming into Industry 4.0 organisations.

“The offering, coupled with the power of Microsoft Azure, has allowed us to bring this innovative approach with Sage to the ERP market and partners,” he says.

Having spent the past two years establishing this offering in the market, AccTech is enabling businesses in South Africa and on the continent to succeed in their journeys to cloud, while leveraging trusted ERP and the reliability of cloud.

“Organisations can now safely look to the future and start consuming the benefits of what cloud and cloud services can offer them,” says Swanepoel.