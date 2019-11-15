Applications Architect

Job Description Summary

The Application Architect is a software architect responsible for the long-term, iterative and multi-versioned application design to be used for the unified services portal, Manage Centre. It is the single window for a client into the health and performance of their IT environment, and into the quality of service delivery provided by our client in our management of the IT environment.

The Application Architect, working with the various internal and partner development teams, is responsible for turning functional and usability requirements for Manage Centre into new product features which:

Fit within the over-all portal’s architecture and ethos

Re-use existing features and/or components

Use or provide familiar constructs (e.g. we services, BPEL, consistent UI)

Leverage best practice (e.g. design patterns, micro-services, SOA etc.)

Fit within the component and deployment models to support scalability, performance and robustness

Takes into consideration backwards compatibility

Supports migration of clients on older versions of the portal

Allows for customisation of the portal without access to the software code base, in order to meet client requirements that are not general purpose or that would be inappropriate for inclusion in the code base for some other reason

Job Description:

Software Architecture

The Application Architect is responsible for defining, documenting and evangelising the software architecture for the portal. This includes the construct, libraries and code structure of the portal.

Data Model

The Application Architect defines and documents the data model of Manage Centre. This includes the data flows between external systems and Manage Centre e.g. Our clients Global Service Operations Architecture, Operations Data Store, client platforms, 3rd party platforms.

A key component of this is the definition of the API models, be they web service or native code level, supported by clear contracts (including whether services are stateful or stateless), and usage examples. In addition, the Application Architect defines and documents the Data Analytics model utilised by the portal and the data rules construct for analytics – to ensure these may easily be understood from a business perspective.

Infrastructure and Security Architecture

Working with the Global Information Services’ teams and 3rd party service providers, the Application Architect must understand and document the underlying physical/virtual infrastructure used by Manage Centre, including infrastructure (network, server) security architecture. The Application Architect is responsible for defining, documenting and evangelising the security architecture and security standards for the portal. This includes file-level security, code-level security, data security and portal user security constructs.

Software Development

The Application Architect provides leadership and guidance to Manage Centre development team, related development teams (GSOA, ODS, EMR, Direct, etc) from a Manage Centre perspective. They will review business requirements, functionality requirements and usability requirements for enhancements to the portal generated by Manage Services Product & Platform Manager and Solution Architect and define the features required to meet these requirements. The Application Architect will review and guide these requirements and features with the development teams to ensure an overall development approach is defined across all affected systems, with data flows, interfaces, security, performance and scalability are being taken into account. They will be responsible for ensuring best practices in software development will be utilised within the solution designs. They will take into account backward compatibility with existing supported versions of Manage Centre, as well as consider the impact for clients to migrate to the updated version. As Manage Centre is a business critical application which must be able to rapidly respond to business demands, the promotion of effective quality development methods e.g. Agile to achieve ongoing enhancement of the solution must be taken into account.

Release Management

The Application Architect will be responsible for establishing and managing a Release Management strategy for the portal. This will include how version controls will be maintained, the establishment of a software definition library, identifying any test, release and deployment tools which need to be adopted, and what best practices for testing should be utilised within the software development lifecycle.

Behavioural skills

This is a challenging position that requires mental acuity and strategic insight.

This employee needs to display resilience and tenacity in terms of dealing with frustrations and obstacles.

The candidate must possess a passion for excellence.

They will demonstrate good verbal and written communication skills.

They display excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate with a variety of internal and external stakeholders at all levels. They have the ability to develop effective solutions to problems with good problem management skills. These individuals display the ability to respond to change effectively.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Post graduate level minimum)

Training in Product Management, Software Development Lifecycle or Agile Development, Software Architecture, Enterprise Architect e.g. TOGAF

Exposure to ITIL v3 methodology – Foundation training preferred

Tech stack

Angular (Frontend)

TypeScript

JS test frameworks

NodeJs

Micro services (molecular framework)

Vert.X

GraphQL

RESTful API

Experience working with NoSQL Dbs (elastic, CosmosDb)

Experience

10-15 years’ experience within an IT environment for a large corporation e.g. finance, telecommunications, service provider

5 years’ experience as a software developer – specific focus on Java

Experience as Lead developer on web-based applications preferable

3-5 years’ experience as a software architect

Experience in Agile development

Experience in API development, Mobile app development

Exposure to UX Design concepts and/or working with a UX Design partner as part of a development project A good understanding of IT operations: what’s involved in managing IT environments; tools and processes utilised in the management of IT environment.

Personal Attributes and Skills Required and knowledge

Knowledge and understanding of IT industry environment and business needs

A strong technologist, who is passionate about advancements in new technologies and how to apply to business

Highly developed technical capability across a broad range services. Interpersonal skills with the ability to develop strong working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including clients and technical and management colleagues

Strong presentation and communication skil

