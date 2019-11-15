Business Analyst (Finance)

BUSINESS ANALYST (FINANCE – CONTRACT POSITION)This is an exciting opportunity to join the Finance Systems Team on a contract basisThis position will be extensively involved in projects and will be based in Cape TownThe position reports directly to the Finance Systems Manager.You will use this opportunity, and you will use your finance knowledge and experience by playing a significant role within the business between business and other suppliers, by optimizing business processes and systems functionality is in order to execute business strategy.If you have a proven track record in a Finance Environment with exposure to Financial Systems and Processes exposure along with Systems Support and Processes exposure then this is your opportunity to shine.Qualifications & Experience –

B. Com Degree is essential (preferred)

B. Com Honours (Bachelor Degree of National Diploma in Information Technology)

A working knowledge of Finance Systems and Processes

Must be highly proficient in the latest versions of MS Office

A working knowledge of business process mapping tools, preferably MS VISIO and ARIS

Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis Methodologies (would be an advantage)

Commercial understanding of the retail systems environment

Implementation of business solutions and change management

Documenting and analysing informational data skills

Determine business solutions and assess them for both technical and business compatibility

Business and functional requirements elicitation

Strong written and verbal communication

Strong conflict management

Excellent problem-solving skills

Presentation of business processes and system solutions to both Software Developer and the business

Workshop and facilitate JAD sessions – evaluate different business solution options and applying commercial acumen in the decision – making process be highly proficient in testing methodology

Duties & Responsibilities –

To assess and define change requests received from Users of the company in relation to business process and systems

Provide solutions and support for the implementation thereof

Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders

Translating of business processes and system requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework

Provide ongoing support to Users on processes, systems and technology activities

Provide detailed Business Analysis Documentation

Provide Users with skills and knowledge of process and systems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture and Super Users

Attend off site meetings with relevant Stakeholders

