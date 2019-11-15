IT Programme Manager

The Programme Manager will be responsible for inspiring and leading the team to a successful business outcome, building a high performing team along the way. You will align and plan the work of multiple project teams, suppliers and systems from requirements to roll-out across multiple parties, multiple geographies towards one common goal.

A day in the life (your duties and responsibilities)

– Direct and oversee the internal and external project teams involved in the programme

– Responsible for governance framework and structures that have been agreed as part of the programme

– Own programme communications, change management, stakeholder engagement, 3rd party management

– Resolve escalated risks and issues across the various teams in the programme

– Managing and overseeing the programme budget, being very involved in budget monitoring and forecasting.

– Regular engagement with our Africa Operating Board as well as other senior stakeholders within the business.

– Leading our people, overseeing Recruitment, Performance Management, engagement of our people and coaching

– Bachelor’s degree at a minimum, programme, project and agile project management certifications

– At least 10-15 years’ experience managing large scale transformational projects in Finance, Retail or other consumer facing businesses

– Great stakeholder management and influencing skills Business acumen is a must as well as understanding technical details of agile delivery frameworks and enterprise architecture

– Ability to solve both big picture and granular problems in a principled, systematic fashion

– A team player, that embodies a highly collaborative approach to working

– Analytical skills

– Problem solving ability

– Innovative and always striving for updated ways of approaching things

– Proven influencing and negotiating skills at board level all the way down to developers

– Good presentation, facilitation and excellent documentation skills

– Strong attention to detail

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group including execs, managers, subject matter experts, end users, developers

– Excellent relationship building skills

– Strong team player

– Ability to work under high pressure

– Run multiple projects simultaneously

– Ability to adapt to change easily

– Can hit the ground running and deliver successful results

– Passionate about quality and customer service and exceeding expectations

Job Type: Contract

