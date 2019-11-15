IT Programme Manager

The Programme Manager will be responsible for inspiring and leading the team to a successful business outcome, building a high performing team along the way. You will align and plan the work of multiple project teams, suppliers and systems from requirements to roll-out across multiple parties, multiple geographies towards one common goal.
A day in the life (your duties and responsibilities)
*
– Direct and oversee the internal and external project teams involved in the programme
– Responsible for governance framework and structures that have been agreed as part of the programme
– Own programme communications, change management, stakeholder engagement, 3rd party management
– Resolve escalated risks and issues across the various teams in the programme
– Managing and overseeing the programme budget, being very involved in budget monitoring and forecasting.
– Regular engagement with our Africa Operating Board as well as other senior stakeholders within the business.
– Leading our people, overseeing Recruitment, Performance Management, engagement of our people and coaching
– Bachelor’s degree at a minimum, programme, project and agile project management certifications
– At least 10-15 years’ experience managing large scale transformational projects in Finance, Retail or other consumer facing businesses
– Great stakeholder management and influencing skills Business acumen is a must as well as understanding technical details of agile delivery frameworks and enterprise architecture
– Ability to solve both big picture and granular problems in a principled, systematic fashion
– A team player, that embodies a highly collaborative approach to working
– Analytical skills
– Problem solving ability
– Innovative and always striving for updated ways of approaching things
– Proven influencing and negotiating skills at board level all the way down to developers
– Good presentation, facilitation and excellent documentation skills
– Strong attention to detail
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group including execs, managers, subject matter experts, end users, developers
– Excellent relationship building skills
– Strong team player
– Ability to work under high pressure
– Run multiple projects simultaneously
– Ability to adapt to change easily
– Can hit the ground running and deliver successful results
– Passionate about quality and customer service and exceeding expectations
Job Type: Contract