KnowBe4 launches new partner program, portal

KnowBe4 has launched a new partner program and portal to better enable channel partners to deliver best in class security training.

KnowBe4’s Tony Jennings, senior vice-president of global channel sales, has led this initiative since coming onboard with the organisation a few months ago.

The new KnowBe4 Partner Portal is the central location for KnowBe4’s channel partners to learn more about the organisation and its products, gather sales and marketing collateral, track sales progress and register new deals. The KnowBe4 Reseller Partner Program is a guide to help partners succeed by providing new benefits and requirements for closing deals.

“When I started in this position a few months ago, one of my first objectives was to revamp our partner program to improve and bring a consistent process to the way we work with partners,” says Jennings. “We also wanted an easier way for partners to engage with KnowBe4, which is why we created a new partner portal.

“With this new portal, partners can learn more about us, get sales and marketing collateral they need to close deals and even register new deals. This is an exciting time to work with our organisation, and we look forward to welcoming new partners, while strengthening the relationships we have with existing partners.”