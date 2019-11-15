Mid Weight PHP Developer

My client has an opportunity for a Mid-Weight WordPress / PHP Developer to be based a their Cape Town offices.

Join a team of passionate and creative developers who aspire to delivering quality solutions across a range of platforms including web, Facebook, mobile and more. Work on high profile projects in a dynamic, agile environment and be challenged to deliver product that sets the bar in progressive development.

As a WordPress Developer, you will be responsible for both back-end and front-end development, including creating and updating WordPress themes and plugins.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing new futures and functionality

Establishing and guiding the website’s architecture

Ensuring high-performance and availability, and managing all technical aspects of the CMS

Helping formulate an effective, responsive design and turning it into a working theme and plugin

Participate in client and team meetings, liaising directly with project management

Write CMS documentation post updates when relevant

Requirements and qualifications

Good understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery

Ability to setup local and staging environments for code review

Ability to create an auto deploy set up between live and staging for WordPress websites

Knowledge of SEO principle as it regards to web development

Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications

Experience designing and developing responsive design websites

Comfortable working with debugging tools life Firebug, Chrome inspector, etc.

Ability to understand CSS changes and their ramifications to ensure consistent style across platforms and browsers

Ability to convert comprehensive layout and wireframes into working HTML pages

Knowledge of how to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML)

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (such as Git, SVN and Mercurial)

Strong understanding of PHP back-end development

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a WordPress and PHP Developer

