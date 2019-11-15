Mid Weight PHP Developer

My client has an opportunity for a Mid-Weight WordPress / PHP Developer to be based a their Cape Town offices.
Join a team of passionate and creative developers who aspire to delivering quality solutions across a range of platforms including web, Facebook, mobile and more. Work on high profile projects in a dynamic, agile environment and be challenged to deliver product that sets the bar in progressive development.
As a WordPress Developer, you will be responsible for both back-end and front-end development, including creating and updating WordPress themes and plugins.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing new futures and functionality
- Establishing and guiding the website’s architecture
- Ensuring high-performance and availability, and managing all technical aspects of the CMS
- Helping formulate an effective, responsive design and turning it into a working theme and plugin
- Participate in client and team meetings, liaising directly with project management
- Write CMS documentation post updates when relevant
Requirements and qualifications
- Good understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery
- Ability to setup local and staging environments for code review
- Ability to create an auto deploy set up between live and staging for WordPress websites
- Knowledge of SEO principle as it regards to web development
- Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications
- Experience designing and developing responsive design websites
- Comfortable working with debugging tools life Firebug, Chrome inspector, etc.
- Ability to understand CSS changes and their ramifications to ensure consistent style across platforms and browsers
- Ability to convert comprehensive layout and wireframes into working HTML pages
- Knowledge of how to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML)
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (such as Git, SVN and Mercurial)
- Strong understanding of PHP back-end development
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a WordPress and PHP Developer