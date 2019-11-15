Public cloud market set for record growth

The worldwide public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266,4-billion, up from $227,8-billion in 2019, according to Gartner.

“At this point, cloud adoption is mainstream,” says Sid Nag, research vice-president at Gartner. “The expectations of the outcomes associated with cloud investments therefore are also higher.

“Adoption of next-generation solutions are almost always ‘cloud-enhanced’ solutions, meaning they build on the strengths of a cloud platform to deliver digital business capabilities.”

Software as a service (SaaS) will remain the largest market segment, which is forecast to grow to $116-billion next year due to the scalability of subscription-based software.

The second-largest market segment is cloud system infrastructure services, or infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which will reach $50-billion in 2020.

IaaS is forecast to grow 24% year over year, which is the highest growth rate across all market segments. This growth is attributed to the demands of modern applications and workloads, which require infrastructure that traditional data centres cannot meet.

Various forms of cloud computing are among the top three areas where most global CIOs will increase their investment next year, according to Gartner.

As organisations increase their reliance on cloud technologies, IT teams are rushing to embrace cloud-built applications and relocate existing digital assets.

“Building, implementing and maturing cloud strategies will continue to be a top priority for years to come,” says Nag.

“The cloud managed service landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated and competitive. In fact, by 2022, up to 60% of organisations will use an external service provider’s cloud managed service offering, which is double the percentage of organisations from 2018,” says Nag.

“Cloud-native capabilities, application services, multicloud and hybrid cloud comprise a diverse cloud ecosystem that will be important differentiators for technology product managers. Demand for strategic cloud service outcomes signals an organisational shift toward digital business outcomes.”