SUSE marks nine years of continuous growth

SUSE has heralded its ninth consecutive year of revenue growth, announcing financial results and highlights from its fiscal year 2019, which ended 31 October.

Having become the world’s largest independent open source company earlier this year, SUSE saw its application delivery subscription revenue jump 299% year over year.

In addition, cloud revenue increased 64%, driven by cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, as SUSE’s Cloud Service Provider ecosystem grew exponentially.

Customer deals valued at $1-million or more increased 13%, contributing to a double-digit jump in revenue. As growth accelerated, SUSE’s employee base grew 11%.

“SUSE’s success comes from our commitment to customers, open source software and innovation that is relevant to the market and customers today,” says Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE. “As the world’s largest independent open source company, we are in a position to best serve customer needs, accelerate our growth and move at a speed like never before.

“SUSE will continue to be the most customer-centric open source company, meeting customers where they are and helping them get to what success looks like to them, versus locking them in. That commitment shows in the numbers from this year and years past, and even more impressively: it shows in the success of our customers and partners.”

SUSE’s commitment to customers and technology that matters can be seen in the company’s increased focus and investment in strategic software solutions that enable customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – as they embrace digital transformation to more effectively compete in today’s markets.

In addition to increased focus on the application delivery market, SUSE is maintaining and growing its commitment to delivering the best enterprise Linux in the industry along with best-in-class software-defined storage based on the Ceph open source project.

SUSE continues to focus on growth and expansion, and the company’s commercial growth is and will continue to be driven both organically and through potential acquisitions.