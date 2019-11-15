Technical Specialist (POS/Linux)

MAIN PURPOSETo ensure the enablement and delivery of innovative technology based digital solutions in order to satisfy business and IT requirements. Operationalize world class services to ensure business systems are operating cost effectively and efficiently.KEY OUTCOMES· Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk

Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties. Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information. Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies Test new technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e. Software. Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within Time, Scope and Budget. Understand and keep abreast of the IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable. Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable environment Maintain and analyze internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence. Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information for effective delivery.



· Deliver New Technologies in support of business strategic objectives· Maintain Technologies to enable to operational stability· Provide thought leadership to ensure best delivery of industry practice

Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are understood and taken into account when technical solutions are proposed.

Be a subject matter expert of multiple technologies and platforms

Investigate and remediate complex problems directly and indirectly linked to your area of responsibility

Keep Track of tasks and identify risks and challenges that could compromise delivery. Be an ambassador of the team and be capable of playing the role of liaison between customer, EUC and Infrastructure



· Deliver Solutions and Support Complex and Diverse technologies and Platforms· Manage tasks within a team to ensure effective and quality deliveryJOB REQUIREMENTS

Grade 12 and relevant degree/diploma (3years)

3 years relevant experience (preferable experienced broadly across multiple areas of IT)

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

Extensive knowledge of business systems

Extensive knowledge of all mainstream IT technologies, including

SUSE Linux

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Service

Windows server 2008 and higher

Sql 2005 and higher

POS Hardware and Software

Ability to apply emerging technologies to business solutions, including

Mobility

Thorough working knowledge of technologies used at the company including

AD including DHCP and DNS

SCCM

Sophos

Thycotic

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

