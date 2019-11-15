Why should you bet on Azure?

Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud computing services to help organisations meet their business challenges.

Azure gives companies have the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using their preferred tools and frameworks.

Azure helps organisations to:

* Be future-ready – Microsoft is committed to continuous innovation, and this pays dividends for companies looking to support the business today and create new opportunities for the future. With Azure, organisations can build on the latest advancements in the cloud, including more than 1 000 new capabilities released in the last year.

* Operate hybrid seamlessly – Whether on-premise, in the cloud, or at the edge, Azure meets companies’ varying needs. It includes all the tools and services they need to integrate and manage their environments for hybrid cloud solutions.

* Companies can build on their own terms – Because Azure is committed to open source and support for all languages and frameworks, organisations are free to build how they want and deploy where they want. Choice is important in the journey to success in the digital transformation journey.

* Trust the cloud – Azure ensures that security is built-in from the ground up. The embedded technology is backed by a team of experts and proactive, industry-leading compliance that’s trusted by enterprises, governments, and startups.

Azure Backup

Azure Backup is a cost-effective, one-click backup solution that simplifies data recovery and is easier to enable than other cloud backup services.

Special offer

Now you can get your Azure Backup at cost for a limited period.

Click here for more information

Terms and conditions apply

This offer is only valid till 19 December 2019