Full-Stack .NET Developer

Software Engineer – Muizenburg

Looking for a challenging opportunity but not interested in a corporate environment? This opportunity offers you a challenge within a small team with hands-on support from senior developers and sees you enjoy a flat company structure & open-plan office space.

You’ll be joining a forward thinking group of people who place high importance on company culture and creating a stimulating environment of sharing ideas and pitching your suggestions to the team on a monthly basis. Have your voice heard!

If you are passionate about development and enjoy a creative environment where you can code using the right tech foir the right job, apply by sending your CV so (email address)

Duties and requirements

You’ll be involved in new projects and architecture, while also continuing to to maintain and enhance our current projects based on company requirements. We look after the core business systems for a well-known retail brand.

Proven working experience in web programming

At least 4 years working in a similar role

A good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices

Knowledge of MS SQL server and/or MySQL, Object Oriented Programming and web application development

Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process would be advantageous

Proven problem-solving skills

The tech you’ll be working with

Back End C# Net (Core – Optional) MVC

Front End CSS3 / Sass HTML 5 Grunt Node Javascript JQuery Angular Bootstrap



Applications need to be in by the 18th of October to be considered.

Please send updated CVs to (email address) .

Learn more/Apply for this position