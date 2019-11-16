Intermediate Dynamics NAV Programmer
Cape Town
Requirements:
- 3+ years of Dynamics NAV Development experience
- Strong C/AL Programming skills
- Understanding in Manufacturing Process under NAV is a plus
- Understanding in Accounting Process is a plus
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Medical aid and pension
- Flexible hours
- Performance bonus
- Annual salary review
If you're interested in pursuing this position and furthering your career, call Liana Robson