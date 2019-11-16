Intermediate Dynamics NAV Programmer

Nov 16, 2019

Intermediate Dynamics NAV Programmer

Cape Town

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of Dynamics NAV Development experience
  • Strong C/AL Programming skills
  • Understanding in Manufacturing Process under NAV is a plus
  • Understanding in Accounting Process is a plus
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary
  • Medical aid and pension
  • Flexible hours
  • Performance bonus
  • Annual salary review

If you’re interested in pursuing this position and furthering your career, call Liana Robson at (contact number) or (email address)(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position