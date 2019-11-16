Software Developer

Software Engineer – Muizenburg

Looking for a challenging opportunity but not interested in a corporate environment? This opportunity offers you a challenge within a small team with hands-on support from senior developers and sees you enjoy a flat company structure & open-plan office space.

You’ll be joining a forward thinking group of people who place high importance on company culture and creating a stimulating environment of sharing ideas and pitching your suggestions to the team on a monthly basis. Have your voice heard!

If you are passionate about development and follow best coding principles, apply by sending your CV so (email address)

Duties and requirements

5+ year’s of hands-on software development, ideally in a small team environment

Skilled in ASP.NET MVC, JavaScript, SQL, HTML/CSS, Angular, WebAPI, Azure working across various applications (including CMS is a bonus)

You’ll be involved in new projects and architecture, while also continuing to to maintain and enhance our current projects based on company requirements

If you’d like a full job description please get in touch soon as possible as this is an urgent requirement.

