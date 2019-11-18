Choose the Azure Storage that suits your needs

Azure Storage is designed for customers’ specific needs, and different features meet different requirements.

Microsoft Azure provides several features in Azure Storage for storing and accessing data in the cloud, and customers can choose between Azure Files, Blobs and Disks.

Azure Files

Azure files provides an SMB (small and medium business) interface, client libraries, and a REST interface that allows access from anywhere to stored files.

Azure Files is recommended when users want to “lift and shift” an application to the cloud which already uses the native file system APIs (application programming interfaces) to share data between it and other applications running in Azure.

You want to store development and debugging tools that need to be accessed from many virtual machines.

Azure Blobs

Azure Blobs provide client libraries and a REST interface that allows unstructured data to be stored and accessed at a massive scale in block blobs.

It also supports Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 for enterprise big data analytics solutions.

Azure Blobs are useful for users that want their application to support streaming and random access scenarios.

This is the solution for customers that want to be able to access application data from anywhere; or who want to build an enterprise data lake on Azure and perform big data analytics.

Azure Disks

Azure Disks provide client libraries and a REST interface that allows data to be persistently stored and accessed from an attached virtual hard disk.

Customers that want to lift and shift applications that use native file system APIs to read and write data to persistent disks will find Azure Disks useful.

It is also used when organisations want to store data that is not required to be accessed from outside the virtual machine to which the disk is attached.

