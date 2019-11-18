5G networks need cloud-native open source foundation

As the evolution to 5G mobile networks accelerates globally, communications service providers (CSPs) are increasingly relocating system infrastructure from the core to the edge to help eliminate latency and congestion problems and improve application performance.

By Timo Jokiaho, global lead: telco partner technology at Red Hat

This trend has thrust cloud-native virtualized functions and edge computing capabilities to the forefront of network operator strategies.

Shifting computing to the network edge places it closer to the end-user. This can unlock huge potential for business and society through better technological and human resource utilisation, with the ability to embrace next-generation software-based services that create new revenue opportunities for mobile network operators.

This services-based architecture can deliver massive scale without compromising on user experience, via enhanced mobile broadband through higher data rates, spectral and network energy efficiency and traffic density, among others.

Containerised core

Cloud-native 5G networks require a container-based core. CSPs will need to rely on containerised networking apps and modular microservices to dynamically orchestrate and grow network service capacity across distributed architectures to realise the full potential of next-gen 5G networks.

Microservices are the base of an elastic, distributed and software-defined infrastructure that defines cloud-native networks. Optimally, the entire technology stack – application, network, and data platforms – will rely on open source applications and services that can be managed consistently and securely across the architecture.

Horizontal cloud platform

CSPs need to make strategic choices when building these architectures, assessing what designs and organizational structures will help them grow revenues most while reducing risk. One option is to have an open horizontal cloud platform – that is, a common infrastructure running across an organisation.

CSPs have already accelerated their service deployment times with automation and reduced their operational costs, while supporting large volumes of subscribers using a horizontal cloud platform architecture.

Turkcell is an example of this, its cloud-based network function virtualisation (NFV) platform having enabled it to cut launch time for new services by 66% and gain return on investment three times faster, as well as helping to avoid vendor lock-in with flexible, enterprise open source technology.

The standard APIs in an open horizontal cloud architecture enable each network function to connect and interact with other network functions. A CSP can expand its use of virtualization beyond centralised core operating sites and into the enterprise edge, including the radio access network (RAN) application sites they operate, creating simple, agile and disruptive operators.

RANs are a critical element in mobile communications infrastructure, having a direct impact on customer experience. They are, however, typically an expensive component due to the volume of specialised software and hardware elements, which can be difficult to upgrade and scale.

Virtualisation provides the potential to transform the cost component and convert the RAN into a driver of business value instead of a major cost centre.

Reducing TCO

To better understand the economic implications of building telco clouds, virtualized RAN (vRAN) and edge application architectures, Red Hat used ACG Research’s Business Analytics Engine. Putting data inputs from large operators into the Business Analytics Engine, they compared the total cost of ownership (TCO) of virtualised RAN (vRAN) against a conventional silo-based distributed RAN (DRAN) that places radio units and baseband unit components at each radio site.

The comparison showed that vRAN capex was half that of DRAN due to lower infrastructure costs and reduced server site requirements.

The research also revealed a 40% lower opex due to a smaller footprint and lower vRAN design costs, compared with the higher maintenance and operational costs of a DRAN. Up to 44% in TCO savings could be realised with a centralised vRAN architecture.

More broadly, the analysis showed that if an operator deploys a single open horizontal platform for its telco cloud applications, instead of four separate infrastructure silos from one or more technology vendors, they can benefit from 41% lower opex and 30% lower TCO over five years, and there is 50% less engineering and planning required to manage the network.

Additional cost efficiencies were shown to be realised in virtual infrastructure software licenses and lower costs associated with securing applications and onboarding new hardware.

Future-proofed network

Deploying horizontal clouds to vRAN sites also allows operators to support new applications and services that they couldn’t deliver in the past, based on location awareness, reduced latency, and scalability achievable in the distributed cloud.

Furthermore, this open deployment methodology enables CSPs to harness additional business benefits by expanding containers and cloud-native architectures beyond their rapidly changing networking environments, across their operations and data applications.

In this regard, CSPs must decide whether to engage in a brownfield deployment, carrying vRAN deployments in existing 4G/LTE networks forward into 5G networks, or adopting a greenfield approach, like Japan’s Rakuten Mobile. The company is creating an end-to-end, fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network so that it can be more agile in responding to customer needs and providing next-generation services to differentiate it from legacy mobile vendors in a 5G world.

Open software on open standards-based hardware is powering Rakuten’s journey, and many others have this in their sights. Having network functions running in virtualized environments that span central core data centres to edge computing deployments can help reduce latency for an optimal user experience. With such a technology platform, companies will be better poised to embrace innovative software to support new services such as IoT or augmented and virtual reality.

The ‘open’ advantage

Open source has become the recognised foundation for end-to-end cloud-native networks. Open source reduces risks by providing flexibility and freedom for operators when choosing technology suppliers, while enabling industry-wide collaboration that drives faster innovation and standardisation.

At the same time, the industry needs trusted software sources that will provide the utmost levels of reliability, security and support. This why we are seeing closer and more open partnerships from the vendor and system integrator ecosystem aimed at addressing specific real-world needs.

The road to 5G may see the most collaborative and participative effort in the history of telecommunications so far.