ENVIRONMENT:

If you are passionate about the latest advancements in tech and mobile development, then a reputable provider in the healthcare sector wants you as their next Analyst Programmer (C# Java). Your role will include developing software solutions, performing unit testing and database design. You will require a relevant Degree / Diploma, have at least 5 years’ software development experience using object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java etc., Knowledge of messaging standards e.g. HL7, FHIR, XML, DICOM, JSON, Experience in SQL, Cache or IBMi DB2, Proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Visio and Project and Knowledge in InterSystems Caché script programming language will be an advantage

DUTIES:

Design and develop systems / software solutions using agreed programming languages and frameworks in accordance to the approved Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Maintain and monitor implanted solutions.

Ability to document Functional and Technical design specifications.

Perform unit testing to ensure the output meets functional requirements.

Test solutions.

Perform general administration and feedback duties within ICT, including updating solution documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-year IT related degree and/or a similar BTech in ICT related field.

Minimum of 5 years’ software development experience using object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java etc.

At least 3 years’ experience with integration technologies e.g. ESB.

Knowledge of messaging standards e.g. HL7, FHIR, XML, DICOM, JSON.

Extensive knowledge and understanding of SOA architecture.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Visio and Project.

Experience in SQL, Cache or IBMi DB2.

Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

Knowledge in InterSystems Caché script programming language will be an advantage.

Experience in installing, configuration and managing InterSystems’.

Caché / Ensemble technologies will be an advantage.

Knowledge of containers – deployment, management, scaling, (Docker etc.) will be an advantage.

COMMENTS:

