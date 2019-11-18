Lead Developer – Cape Town

Nov 18, 2019

Lead Developer – Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Experience in a Lead position as well as having hands on development?

My client is looking for a Technical Lead to lead a team of developers who build software to make real estate more efficient.

Join a team who run development cycles using scrum methodologies, to solve international problems within the rental environment.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Other skills:

  • Leadership
  • Working well under pressure
  • Managing deadlines
  • Leading and guiding a team

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Start-up environment
  • Casual dress code
  • Central location
  • Unlimited coffee and snacks

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position