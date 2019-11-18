SAS Administrator

VACANCY

SAS ADMINISTRATOR

FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

NORTHERN SUBURBS CAPE TOWN

This invitation is for an experienced candidate to join an already established team and take responsibility for the administration of the SAS environment by understanding which products and servers are installed on what hardware with associated ports and security

What will you do on a day to day basis?

– Support SAS client applications such as SAS Management Console, SAS ETL studio, etc. and be familiar with configured plug-ins.

– Perform and maintain pre-installation checklists to update and maintain the various SAS environments and components within the production and non-production domains.

– Maintain SAS metadata users and groups to support user requirements around access and security.

– Keep SAS software up to date by applying patches and maintenance release- monitor

– Hot Fix announcements and SAS Technical support news.

– Reapply SAS licensing on renewal cycles.

– Monitor performance and resource consumption and work with support teams to resolve issues.

– Provide additional capacity to in-house ERP system (JDE) administration support.

What competency’s and knowledge will make you successful?

– Attention to detail and the ability to solve problems by doing research or using documentation.

– Willingness to learn and go beyond the perceived norm

– SAS Technologies

– Technical System support

– Ability to keep documentation up to date

– Performance and security assessments

– IT governance and compliance

Minimum must have’s:

– Matric

– SA ID

– SAS Administration certification and/or

– 5 years full time SAS Administration experience.

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– CV approval = 1st interview = final interview

– Lexis checks = reference checks

– Jino Swart ((email address))

Learn more/Apply for this position