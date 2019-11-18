Scrum Master

An international data analytics company is recruiting for a Scrum Master to join their Product Development team. Have the opportunity to show case your skills and take your career to the next level.

You will primarily be working with the Product Development Team, applying and enforcing the processes and principles of Scrum on a day-to-day basis. Along with that, you’ll be assisting the Head of Product Development, fulfilling a major function in defining and managing product delivery timelines. Using your planning skills, manage delivery and resources across multiple product streams. You will need to liaise with Product Owners, assisting in the creation and management of backlogs and features

description

Basic Responsibilities:

– Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups within Product Development team, and to resolve conflicts or remove obstacles that may occur

– Apply planning skills to populate backlogs with relevant work items that speaks to prioritized features and functions, and work with Product Owners to manage product backlogs and new requests

– Prepare and provide detailed product delivery progress reports to the Head of Product Development

– Assist with assignment of resources across multi product work streams based on business priorities

– Ensure identification and application of necessary DevOps principles and processes within bigger project delivery framework

– Drive adherence basic principles of solid SDLC with specific focus on ensuring quality of deliverables

– Apply your knowledge and experience in identifying, discussion and applying process enhancements and changes to optimize productivity or delivery management

– Assist in creating and maintaining a productive environment where team members “own” the products

Experience

– Be a certified Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in application of Scrum methodology

– Proven track record of mitigating risks within SDLC and dealing with impediments

– Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artefacts (e.g. definition of done, user stories, backlog refinements)

– Proven track record of using Team Foundation Server (TFS)

– Experience within Product Life Cycle and Product Development Cycle would be advantageous

– Practical software development experience would be considered hugely advantageous

Desired Soft skills

– Excellent communication (verbal and written) and servant leadership skills

– Be innovative and creative in providing alternative solutions or ideas

– Proven record of problem-solving abilities and conflict facilitation

– Very good organisational skills

Other

– Position based in Cape Town

– Drivers licence essential

Learn more/Apply for this position