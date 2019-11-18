Software Architect

Software Architect – Apply your architectural leadership expertise!A top player within the development space is looking for a Software Architect with 6 or more years’ experience with either C#, C++ or SQL to be part of a winning team.This is your chance to work on the latest technologies, to improve and grow the current software where you will head up projects to ensure solid design and implementation as well as compatibility with greater system.Bare Essentials:

Relevant qualification

6 or more years’ experience

C#, C++ or SQL

2 or more years’ experience in architecture systems

Proficient with various design techniques

Previous BI installation

