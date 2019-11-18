System Administrator

Server support: Linux server services: DHCP, Samba, Iptables, ipsec, PPTP/VPN, Software updates Windows server support: WSUS server and deployment of Windows Server Dell and Supermicro Hardware support: logging calls and overseeing repairs. Monitoring of all resource on Network (Sintelligent and other third-party applications) Provisioning resources for server deployment for different teams Performing backups and maintaining backup scriptsÃ‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Network support: Assign network access Manage Network devices Monitoring bandwidth usage of users Managing Internet resources e.g. Fibre Configuring and managing FirewallÃ‚Â Asset Management: Overseeing all asset and making sure everything is booked in/out accordingly Provisioning and auditing Assets used for POC and SLA kitsÃ‚Â Adhoc: Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Maintaining and monitoring Mail server Maintaining domain and all dns records Providing support on Webserver running at Datacenter Provide support and input on Sintrex internal systems

Learn more/Apply for this position