Systems Analyst – Cape TownThe following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Systems Analyst –
- Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s, or creating new technology implementations
- Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration
- As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g. security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product
- Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis
- Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals and requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete
- Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge
- Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution
- Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect/ Visio/ Confluence
- Document and implement best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals
- Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to Analysts, Project Managers, Architects, Development Teams, Developers and Testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritisation
- Ensure that all Stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date
- Collaborate with Developers and Testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly
- Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking
- Post implementation support to business and IT
- Doing business support and handling queries and errors regarding the production systems
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience
- 3 – 5years’ experience in the Investment industry
- Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous
- Exposure to C#, XML and JSON essential
- 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous
- Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years
- Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential
- Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design
- Experience in SQL stored procedures essential
Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile Methodologies advantageous
- Ability to work closely with external Stakeholders to design and deliver solutions
KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS
- Component level design based on Technology Architecture Model
- System analysis
- System and database design
- System testing
- Security and performance assessments
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Balances Stakeholders
- Financial acumen
- Plans and aligns
- Communicates effectively
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Cultivates innovation
- Customer focus
- Drives results
- Collaborates
- Being resilient
- Critical thinking
- Communicates effectively
- Decision quality
Should you be interested in this stunning opportunity please do email me your resume in MS Word format to (email address) and mention the position in the subject line.Should you not receive a response in 7 working days consider your applicaiton unsuccessful.This position is reserved for EE candidates only.