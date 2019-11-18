Systems Analyst

Systems Analyst – Cape TownThe following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Systems Analyst –

Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s, or creating new technology implementations

Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration

As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g. security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product

Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis

Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals and requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete

Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalise functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge

Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution

Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect/ Visio/ Confluence

Document and implement best practices, standards and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals

Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to Analysts, Project Managers, Architects, Development Teams, Developers and Testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritisation

Ensure that all Stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date

Collaborate with Developers and Testers during sprints to ensure that system changes are implemented correctly

Providing feedback to the Project Management Office for implementation prioritisation, planning and tracking

Post implementation support to business and IT

Doing business support and handling queries and errors regarding the production systems

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience

3 – 5years’ experience in the Investment industry

Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous

Exposure to C#, XML and JSON essential

3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous

Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years

Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential

Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design

Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile Methodologies advantageous

Ability to work closely with external Stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS

Component level design based on Technology Architecture Model

System analysis

System and database design

System testing

Security and performance assessments

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Balances Stakeholders

Financial acumen

Plans and aligns

Communicates effectively

CORE COMPETENCIES

Cultivates innovation

Customer focus

Drives results

Collaborates

Being resilient

Critical thinking

Communicates effectively

Decision quality

Should you be interested in this stunning opportunity please do email me your resume in MS Word format to (email address) and mention the position in the subject line.

