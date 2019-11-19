Bluegrass Digital invests in Veeva partnership

Bluegrass Digital has announced that it will continue to invest in its Veeva Systems partnership, the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry.

This forms part of its strategy to develop pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

Veeva Systems is an end-to-end solution delivering life sciences-focused capabilities for the planning and coordination of all resources, across all channels covering face-to-face, email, web and mobile. It ensures companies focus on delivering the right messages at the right time to customers.

Through this partnership, Bluegrass helps clients bring products to market faster and more efficiently, and maintain compliance. Bluegrass is an official Veeva solution partner and recognised as a multichannel Veeva Systems Content Partner.

Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says they have a solid history of working in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry with over 10 years’ experience. “In recent years, much of our work has focused on the technical support and delivery of Veeva solutions.

“In 2015 we joined the Veeva partnership programme and have maintained our partnership ever since, building on our skills and experience on the Veeva platform. We have worked on a range of digital solutions for clients that include Janssen and Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Grunenthal, Leo Pharma, Mundipharma, Novartis, Lundbeck Pfizer and many more,” he explains.

Delivering a seamless multichannel customer experience, Veeva is committed to moving the life sciences industry forward with leading technology solutions. Its industry cloud solutions provide data, software, services and an extensive ecosystem of partners to support the most critical functions from R&D through commercial.

Durrant says many of our projects have been delivered to EMEA and North America. “We are often involved in the development of the core solutions which is used as the global build pack for market roll-out. Our main production hub is based in Cape Town and this provides a cost effective solution for our partners in Europe and North America.

“Our experience includes the Veeva CRM platform which covers Approved email, CLM, Engage and MyInsights. We also work with Veeva Vault covering Veeva PromoMats and Veeva MedComms,” he says.