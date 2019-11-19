Cisco appoints channel lead

Brendan Cuthbertson has been appointed as the channel lead for Cisco’s Channel Partner Organisation and will report directly to the GM for sub-Saharan Africa, Clayton Naidoo.

The appointment will build on his current role as lead of Channel Sales for Southern Africa.

Cuthbertson joined Cisco in 2006 where he was part of a team that set up and ran Cisco Capital across Africa. Following that, he joined Cisco’s partner organisation where he has held several different roles.

Cisco made some changes to align its partner organisation with the global partner organisation and incorporate partner segmentation.

In addition to Cuthbertson, Cisco also made the following appointments:

* Kuda Mlingo, in addition to his current role as Strategic Partner Business Manager for Gold partners in East Africa, leads the partner organisation for the same region, aligning with the Regional Leader, Sally Kimeu.

* Isioma Udeozo leads the English speaking West Africa Channel business whilst leading the Perform strategy for SSA in collaboration with Olakunle Oloruntimehin.

* Shain Rahim, leads the Business Acceleration and Partner Transformation Team for SSA. Most recently, Rahim led the Partner Organisation for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands over the past two years.