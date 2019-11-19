DiData partners for IWG cloud transformation

Dimension Data has announced a partnership with International Workplace Group (IWG). This is one of Dimension Data’s most strategic cloud transformation and managed services deals.

IWG is enhancing its global technology platform to create greater agility, application availability and resilience for their critical applications and on Microsoft Azure.

This required managed services for Azure, managed security services, design and migration to both IaaS and PaaS services in Azure, disaster recovery consulting and application monitoring.

The partnership also required outcome-based availability and a disaster recovery service level agreement that Britehouse is providing at an application level. IWG chose to partner with Dimension Data and Britehouse because of its Azure skills and Managed Services capabilities.

One of the key drivers for IWG to move to Azure was risk reduction. This meant that Dimension Data could implement cost effective disaster recovery in cloud and increase application availability.

Andre Sharpe, chief information officer of IWG, says: “One of our main competitive advantages is the world-class technology platform we offer our clients around the world. With our growing number of large corporate customers and new franchise partners, this was the right time to invest in improving our services even further.

“Our customers want a choice of workspaces and communities to match their needs and require enterprise grade service, security and reliability. We want to remain the first choice for flexible workspace provisioning in the sector.”

Grant Morgan, GM: cloud at Dimension Data, states: “The nature of the IWG business gives us the opportunity to showcase our level of expertise in implementing Azure for clients. IWG and their partners are transforming the world of work and creating personal, financial and strategic value for businesses of every size.”