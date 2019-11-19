Digital Developer

Convert detailed business requirements and user stories into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.

Develop clean code, including debugging to a quality standard and using standard frameworks.

Capability to lead a supplier team in delivery of good quality code.

Support the user and acceptance testing to ensure the built solution meets quality, and customer need.

Work based on the product backlog for the product and the assignment of user stories into each product iteration.

Support the investigation, research and implementation of new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.

Maintain developed solutions in daily operations (Dev-Ops) through bug fixing and continuous improvements, based on user feedback and ongoing monitoring of the applications.

ESSENTIAL:

3 year IT (or related) Qualification – degree or diploma (minimum)

Has worked concurrently on several analysis engagements varying in size and complexity

Good understanding and experience of business process modelling and design

Experience of agile development

Proven stakeholder management

Confident user of business process management and design tools

PREFERRED:

Exposure to Six Sigma and Lean methodology

Experience of ARIS or SPARX EA modelling tools or similar

