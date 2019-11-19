Liquid Telecom extends collaboration with Microsoft

Liquid Telecom is working with Microsoft to launch new enterprise cloud services – designed to improve business collaboration, increase productivity and drive business growth in Africa.

Leveraging Liquid Telecom’s low latency, high capacity, resilient infrastructure, these new services extend Liquid Telecom’s position as a connectivity partner for Microsoft enterprise customers across Africa.

Liquid Telecom is a launch partner in Africa for the new Azure Peering Service. This modern enterprise cloud networking service uses Liquid Telecom’s fibre network, strategically located data centres and cloud architecture to provide organisations with optimised, reliable Internet connectivity to Microsoft services, such as Microsoft Office 365.

“The launch of these new services marks an exciting new chapter in the trusted collaboration between Liquid Telecom and Microsoft, and act as a catalyst for business growth across Africa,” says David Behr, group chief digital officer of Liquid Telecom. “Liquid Telecom is the first choice for organisations wanting fast, reliable and scalable connectivity to their Microsoft services.

“With the new Microsoft Azure Peering service, the two organisations are transforming connectivity to services like Microsoft Office 365, increasing business agility, innovation and growth.”

“Liquid Telecom is one of Microsoft’s fastest growing network connectivity partners anywhere on the African continent,” says Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Telecom. “The scale and reach of our fibre network, data centre infrastructure, local knowledge and expertise enable Microsoft enterprise customers to realise their business objectives more quickly and effectively.

“Together, Liquid Telecom and Microsoft are creating a modern business foundation for customers across Africa – one that inspires innovation, cloud-paced change, compliance and business growth.”

The Liquid Telecom ecosystem brings cloud services in Africa together, offering customers a one-stop solution for cloud computing, connectivity and professional services.

Since becoming an official Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) in 2017, Liquid Telecom has consistently achieved Microsoft’s accredited independent technical support standards, being awarded four Microsoft Gold Partner and one Microsoft Silver Partner accreditations.