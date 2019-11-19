Microsoft CRM Programmer

Cape Town

You will start of by working on a major Dynamics 365 project for a leading public organisation based in Cape Town. Upon completion of the initial phase there will be flexibility to work remotely thereafter. The ideal candidate will have experience of the following:

Delivering MS Dynamics CRM solutions and upgrades

Dynamics 365 experience is a must

Wider Microsoft stack level of experience is desirable however the team includes .NET and C# developers so this this is an appreciation rather than in depth experience in these areas

Exposure to Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment delivery approaches

Working in an Agile type environment

MS Partner background is a bonus

Competitive salary

Send your CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number)

