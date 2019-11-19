Peering subsidies from Africa Data Centres

Africa Data Centres (ADC) has partnered with INX-ZA, a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) of South Africa, which operates completely neutral, and community-run Internet exchange points in South Africa.

The partnership will deliver free peering from any of ADC facilities to INX-ZA’s Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX), the oldest IXP in the country, and its Cape Town Internet Exchange (CINX).

ADC will now subsidise the port and cross-connect fee for any customer collocating in their Africa Data Centres, to the JINX or CINX respectively.

According to ADC CEO Stephane Duproz, connecting to JINX and CINX enables carrier, ISPs and enterprises alike, to peer in a free, and simplified way. “ADC’s customers will still deal with INX-ZA on a technical level, and community level, and we will be the catalyst that enables this.”

He says customers will be able to apply to INX-ZA for ports in the usual way. “ADC will cover the costs of ports and cross-connects but the customer will maintain the technical relationship with INX-ZA directly.”

ADC currently hosts a JINX node in its Johannesburg Data Centre, and a CINX node in its Cape Town Data Centre.

“We have long supported INX-ZA and their model of community-run, distributed IXPs, by playing host to them in Johannesburg and Cape Town,” explains Duproz. “This next step is the logical one, in progressing that relationship.

“As a result of this initiative, Internet peering through JINX or CINX will be free for any ADC customer in South Africa,” he adds.