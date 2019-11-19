UI/UX Designer

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a UI/UX DesignerAbout the opportunity:

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers, by speaking to real users about the product and finding out what they want from it.

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets, thinking about how the product/service can accommodate how the customer already behaves. The design focuses on functionality, usability and colours or pictures, be using techniques like wire-framing and prototyping.

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mock-ups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colours and images

Testing to check that the changes made during the design phase stand up to scrutiny, thus eliminating problems or user difficulties that were unforeseen in the design phase before getting started on the implementation phase. Testing methods include usability testing, remote user testing, a/b testing. Testing can be repeated at any stage in the process, to increase the quality of the design and fix any errors.)

Working with developers during implementation to reach the end goal for a project. The developers transform the design ideas into a real, working website or App.

ESSENTIAL:

3 year IT (or related) Qualification – degree or diploma (minimum) in Design, Computer Science or relevant field

Track record in gathering user requirements and designing systems and applications

Has a thorough understanding of project and development lifecycle

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

PREFERRED:

Business Analysis

Solution Architecture

Application Architecture

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position