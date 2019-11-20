Snr Software Developer (Ruby on Rails)

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a globally recognized innovative technical solutions concern and be part of a team who for many years have engineered and built technology platforms that serve as building blocks for rapid development and deployment of solutions, help grow and excel successful industry players. Your 5yrs+ Software Development exp, Agile Scrum exp, BSc/BEng + working experience using Ruby on Rails, Elixir, XML, JSON, REST, MySQL, CircleCI, AngularJS, ReactJS, MySQL & PostgreSQL could secure an interview.

DUTIES:

Architecture design and technical direction

Be able to accurately estimate development efforts

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and/or custom client solutions.

Do code reviews and maintain levels of quality control

Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings

Participate in the Daily Standup meetings

Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.

REQUIREMENTS:

The successful candidate should possess a B.Sc computer or B.Eng electronic/computer degree or higher.

5+ years of software development experience.

Experience doing automated testing.

Experience working with the following software: Ruby on Rails, Elixir, XML, JSON, REST, MySQL, CircleCI, AngularJS, ReactJS, MySQL & PostgreSQL

Experience working with software packages like Git and JIRA.

Agile Scrum experience

Knowledge of C/C++ advantageous.

Embedded Linux, driver development will be advantageous.

Working knowledge of XMPP/MQTT/SIP will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Results-driven

A good communicator

Proactive

A team player

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position