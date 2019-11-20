Software AG joins Open Data Initiative

Software AG will participate in the Open Data Initiative (ODI) as a member of the Partner Advisory Council (PAC).

Originally announced by Microsoft, Adobe and SAP last year, the ODI aims to help companies transform their customer experiences through real-time insights delivered from the cloud.

Software AG joins a growing roster of enterprise software companies contributing to the initiative.

As a member of the PAC, Software AG’s webMethods.io will play a key role in helping customers across the ODI ecosystem easily access and integrate data across multiple data sources and application areas.

webMethods.io will provide pre-build connecters based on the ODI standard and integration recipes and templates, making it easier for members of the initiative to connect real-time data sources.

The ODI aims to make it easier for customers to move data between technology vendors’ services through a common data format.

Customers will be able to move their data out of their respective silos and into a single customer-chosen data lake, to create new connections across previously siloed data, more seamlessly garner intelligence, and ultimately better serve brands with an improved view of their customer interactions.

“Companies in every industry are focusing their efforts on innovation and transformation, and how modern technology can be the driver for success in both areas,” says Dr Stefan Sigg, chief product officer at Software AG. “Participating in the Partner Advisory Council of the Open Data Initiative reaffirms our commitment to support our customers as they accelerate their innovation efforts based on a coherently integrated landscape of applications, APIs, and business connections.

“We are excited to welcome Software AG to the Open Data Initiative,” says Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice-president: One Commercial Partner at Microsoft. “Our goal is to continue to enhance the interoperability between the applications and platforms across partners, and we look forward to Software AG participating in the Partner Advisory Council.”