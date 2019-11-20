Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails) – CTN / PTA

ENVIRONMENT:

Ruby on Rails, Elixir, XML, JSON, REST, MySQL, CircleCI, AngularJS, ReactJS, MySQL & PostgreSQL? BSc / BEng + min 3yrs Software Development Experience. If this is a can do for you then please contact me to fill this vacancy with a innovative technology solutions concern who has been partnering with successful industry players globally for over a decade.

DUTIES:

Perform unit testing on newly developed features

Software design and implementation

Be able to accurately estimate development efforts

Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and/or custom client solutions.

Do code reviews and maintain levels of quality control

Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings

Participate in the Daily Stand-up meetings

Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks. Perform unit testing on newly developed features

REQUIREMENTS:

The successful candidate should possess a B.Sc. computer or B.Eng. electronic/computer degree or higher.

3+ years of software development experience.

Experience doing automated testing.

Experience working with the following software: Ruby on Rails, Elixir, XML, JSON, REST, MySQL, CircleCI, AngularJS, ReactJS, MySQL & PostgreSQL

Experience working with software packages like Git and JIRA.

Agile Scrum experience

Knowledge of C/C++ advantageous.

Embedded Linux, driver development will be advantageous.

Working knowledge of XMPP/MQTT/SIP will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Results-driven

A good communicator

Proactive

A team player

COMMENTS:

