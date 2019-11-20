Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails) – CTN / PTA

ENVIRONMENT:
Ruby on Rails, Elixir, XML, JSON, REST, MySQL, CircleCI, AngularJS, ReactJS, MySQL & PostgreSQL? BSc / BEng + min 3yrs Software Development Experience. If this is a can do for you then please contact me to fill this vacancy with a innovative technology solutions concern who has been partnering with successful industry players globally for over a decade.
DUTIES:
- Perform unit testing on newly developed features
- Software design and implementation
- Be able to accurately estimate development efforts
- Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and/or custom client solutions.
- Do code reviews and maintain levels of quality control
- Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings
- Participate in the Daily Stand-up meetings
- Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks. Perform unit testing on newly developed features
REQUIREMENTS:
- The successful candidate should possess a B.Sc. computer or B.Eng. electronic/computer degree or higher.
- 3+ years of software development experience.
- Experience doing automated testing.
- Experience working with the following software: Ruby on Rails, Elixir, XML, JSON, REST, MySQL, CircleCI, AngularJS, ReactJS, MySQL & PostgreSQL
- Experience working with software packages like Git and JIRA.
- Agile Scrum experience
- Knowledge of C/C++ advantageous.
- Embedded Linux, driver development will be advantageous.
- Working knowledge of XMPP/MQTT/SIP will be advantageous.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Results-driven
- A good communicator
- Proactive
- A team player
COMMENTS:
