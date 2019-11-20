Vox is having a Green Week

Vox is kicking off its Green Week between 25 November and 2 December with a Vox Fibre to the Business (FTTB) Double Up Promo.

FTTB orders signed between 18 November and 2 December 2019, will automatically receive double the data for the duration of their contract with Vox at a 33% saving.

The promo is applicable to 20Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 500Mbps packages on the Frogfoot Fibre network and applies to all new links and re-sign orders.

The Green Week sale includes limited specials ranging from mobile data to ADSL, satellite, indoor and outdoor camera and voice services. The discounted deals are available for one week only until midnight on Monday, 2 December 2019.

“Our Green Week is fast becoming a popular annual event and as always, we have something for everyone – be it for the consumer or business market,” says Vera Romano, executive head: marketing at Vox. “Our key focus has been to provide packages that add value to the customer.

“So, keep an eye out over the next few days – there is something to suit everyone.”