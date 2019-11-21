Dynamicweb, Braintree in new partnership

Braintree, the consulting and integration division of Vox, has announced a partnership with Dynamicweb, a software platform combining content management, ecommerce, product information management (PIM) and marketing capabilities.

Dynamicweb is established in every continent with strong use cases across all industry segments. Given Braintree’s commitment to the Microsoft brand and Dynamcis in particular, the company decided to invest and partner with Dynamicweb.

Braintree’s intention is to provide customers with the best measures for a fully integrated business management and ecommerce solution.

“We launched to Braintree customers and the response was overwhelming,” says Heath Huxtable, head of Braintree. “The Dynamicweb platform is a game changer for organisations embarking on a digital transformation journey to become true ecommerce businesses and is a much-needed addition to our solution offering.”

For more than 25 years Braintree has implemented ERP and CRM systems and is recognised as one of the leading implementers of business management systems integrated with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP family.

Braintree is now expanding its services from management systems to include ecommerce with a specific focus on both B2B and B2C ecommerce solutions.

The management of product information in organisations is becoming as important as the products themselves. A dramatic enabler for organisations to provide consistent, uniform and immediate product information across all their channels is the process of digital transformation of information.

“After numerous conversations with our clients, we realised that very few had a platform to effectively digitise their business to what I refer to as true ecommerce,” says Neville Levinthal, head of business development at Braintree.

Brede Bjerke, vice-president of sales at Dynamicweb, comments: “Leading up to the formation of the partnership, we identified that the market targeted by Braintree needed to evolve, in line with the continuous digitisation of businesses in South Africa.

“By working together, we can create and offer customer-specific product information management, ecommerce, and ERP solutions, as well as great new offerings that will enable Braintree and Dynamicweb to further entrench themselves in the local market.

“There is no doubt that the new partnership is a huge advantage for us. Not only because Braintree is a rising star in South Africa’s Dynamics channel, but also because they have a strong commitment to being extremely customer centric with the aim to create a significant return on investment for their customers. That is definitely something we would like to support and be a part of,” Bjerke adds.