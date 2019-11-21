FNB and RMB win Best Foreign Exchange Provider award

FNB and RMB have been jointly recognised as the Best Foreign Exchange Provider in South Africa for the fourth year running in the annual World’s Best FX Provider awards hosted by Global Finance Magazine.

The winners were selected from 113 countries using criteria which includes transaction volumes, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

Global Finance also considered input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.

FNB and RMB facilitate foreign exchange transactions and cross-border payments within the FirstRand Group through a single Foreign Exchange business unit that offers a range of solutions suitable to a client’s unique needs and requirements.

Anthony Grant, CEO of Foreign Exchange says that the award recognises their efforts to offer the best foreign exchange products and services to a wide range of clients ranging from individuals to corporates and financial Institutions.

“We operate in a global environment where many of our clients have a need for foreign exchange services. With the ongoing volatility in the ZAR, people are increasingly aware of the prevailing exchange rate as it has an impact on their finances.

“Payments for holidays, kids’ education or diversification of wealth can be negatively impacted by currency depreciation. Our FNB Business and RMB Corporate clients need to manage cash flows while matching offshore payments and receipts to shipments of goods and services.

“We are confident that our offering provides excellent currency risk mitigation as well as access to a range of channels to transact on,” says Grant.

“Whatever our clients’ foreign exchange needs, they can take care of them in a few simple steps whenever they need to, from anywhere in the world,” Grant continues. “We would like to extend our appreciation to our clients for their continued support and thank Global Finance for presenting us with this award for the fourth year in a row.

“This is testament to our commitment of continuing to build and offer world-class foreign exchange services and solutions,” he adds.