Dell debuts HPC, AI solutions

At Supercomputing 2019, Dell Technologies introduced several new solutions, reference architectures and portfolio advancements all designed to simplify and accelerate customers’ high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

Continued adoption of AI to solve real-world problems has spurred growth across the HPC industry.

According to a recent report from Hyperion Research, the global HPC industry is expected to grow by 7,1% to more than $39,2-billion by 2023, and HPC-server based AI is expected to rise by ¬more than 29% from 2018 to 2023, reaching $2,7-billion in 2023.

“There’s a lot of value in the data that organizations collect, and HPC and AI are helping organizations get the most out of this data,” says Thierry Pellegrino, vice-president of HPC at Dell Technologies. “We’re committed to building solutions that simplify the use and deployment of these technologies for organisations of all sizes and at all stages of deployment.”

Dell Technologies is expanding its portfolio of Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC Storage with new, turnkey solutions for ThinkParQ’s BeeGFS and ArcaStream’s PixStor file systems.

Offering a combination of technology partners’ software with Dell EMC hardware, networking and support, based on engineered and tested designs, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC Storage simplify and speed deployment and solutions management.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC BeeGFS Storage, with ThinkParQ’s software-defined parallel file system, speeds-up input/output (I/O)-intensive workloads with the ability to scale from small clusters to enterprise-class systems on premises or in the cloud.

Additionally, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC PixStor Storage offers a high performance parallel file system, enabling data management at scale with the ability to perform archive and analytics in place.

The solution also includes a validated, scalable design with object, tape and cloud tiering capabilities using PixStor Ngenea along with PowerEdge servers, PowerSwitch and Mellanox networking, PowerVault storage, supported by Dell Technologies deployment and support services.

Dell Technologies also is introducing expanded capacity for Dell EMC PowerVault ME4, offering 16TB HDDs that allow customers to scale to 4PB in 15U rack space – a 25% improvement in density, allowing for more HPC storage capacity in a smaller space.

PowerVault brings scale, bandwidth and built-in data protection to HPC configurations with management simplicity.

Dell EMC is expanding its Ready Solutions for AI portfolio with an all-new validated design for the Domino Data Science Platform. Developed in collaboration with Domino Data Lab, the Dell EMC validated design enables data scientists to develop and deliver models faster while providing IT with a centralized, extensible platform spanning the entire data science lifecycle – accelerating ideation and deployment.

Dell Technologies also is introducing five new reference architectures for optimizing Dell EMC technologies with leading AI partners. With these architectures, organisations can speed up deployment of AI solutions to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry leading Dell EMC converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies.

These architectures are optimised for Intel Xeon Scalable processors and enable organisations to speed up the deployment of AI solutions for training and inference to modernise, automate and transform their data centers using Dell EMC converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies.

Joining the Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z-Series portfolio, Dell is unveiling the Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON, a 400GbE open networking switch designed for high performance workloads.

The Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON is purpose-built for cloud service provider data center networks with intensive compute and storage traffic, such as HPC, AI and streaming video. The new switch also delivers four times the throughput, double the price performance and near double the power efficiency of existing 100GbE platforms.

Dell Technologies is also unveiling Nvidia T4 Tensor Core GPUs as a new accelerator option for the Dell EMC DSS 8440 server.

With up to 16 accelerators, this offers high capacity, high performance machine learning inference with exceptional energy efficiency (70 watts per GPU). This is designed for multi-tenancy environments that need to share machine learning resources among users or departments.

The company is introducing new GPU and FPGA support for its PowerEdge servers, including:

* NVidia Tesla V100S GPU with up to 25% more bandwidth to communicate directly with Mellanox InfiniBand interconnect and PowerEdge Express Flash NVMe Performance PCIe SSDs for faster data transfers.

* NVidia RTX GPUs, designed to boost performance at a fraction of the cost, space and power requirements of a traditional render farm to produce high-quality content faster than ever before.

* Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card D5005 in Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd and R940xa servers to boost inferencing, streaming analytics, video transcoding, and financial and genomic applications.