Luno among world’s 10 best exchanges

Luno has been ranked in the top 10 of the new CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark.

Luno came equal tenth out of 165 exchanges which were evaluated as part of the benchmarking process. It received and overall ‘A’ rating.

Commenting on the publication of the CryptoCompare Q3 benchmark, Luno CEO Marcus Swanepoel says: “CryptoCompare is increasingly seen as the gold standard for rating crypto companies because it considers a broad set of important factors essential for the development of our industry.

“These include security, compliance, customer feedback and team strength – it is not just a measurement of overall volumes or developed market currencies.

“We started Luno in 2013 and have seen many changes in the industry, however we are all delivering financial services so need to provide a safe, informative and reliable ecosystem for our customers,” he adds.

“In the last few months we have introduced new products, have become the first crypto-exchange to be regulated in Malaysia and we are about to announce the launch of new markets.

“It is an exciting time for the industry and a very exciting time for Luno as we continue to build our community which now covers over 40 countries and is trusted by over 3-million people worldwide.”