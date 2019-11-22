Microsoft, Salesforce expand strategic partnership

Microsoft and Salesforce have announced plans to expand their strategic partnership to help customers meet the evolving needs of their businesses and boost team productivity.

Salesforce has named Microsoft Azure as its public cloud provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Salesforce will also build a new integration that connects Salesforce’s Sales Cloud and Service Cloud with Microsoft Teams.

“At Salesforce, we’re relentlessly focused on driving trust and success for our customers,” say Marc Benioff and Keith Block, co-CEOs, Salesforce. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Microsoft and bring together the leading CRM with Azure and Teams to deliver incredible customer experiences.”

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, adds: “In a world where every company is becoming a digital company, we want to enable every customer and partner to build experiences on our leading platforms.

“By bringing together the power of Azure and Microsoft Teams with Salesforce, our aim is to help businesses harness the power of the Microsoft Cloud to better serve customers.”

With Salesforce Marketing Cloud, marketers are empowered to know their customers, personalise marketing with Einstein, engage with them across any channel, and analyze the impact to improve campaign performance.

Through this partnership, Salesforce will move its Marketing Cloud to Azure, enabling it to optimise Marketing Cloud’s performance as customer demand scales. This will reduce customer onboarding times and enable customers to expand globally more quickly with Azure’s global footprint and help address local data security, privacy and compliance requirements.

As part of the agreement, Salesforce will build a new integration that give sales and service users the ability to search, view, and share Salesforce records directly within Teams. The new Teams integration for Salesforce Sales and Service Clouds will be made available in late 2020.

The new integrations will build on existing solutions that enable mutual customers to be more productive, including the hundreds of thousands of monthly active users using Salesforce’s Microsoft Outlook integration to create, communicate and collaborate.