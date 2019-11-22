Mobile Developer

An amazing opportunity exists within the Online Media Space.

Our client offers, But is not limited to:

Foosball, Table tennis, Xbox’s in the chill area;

Amazing views of the harbour;

Platform with 1 mil users;

Flexible working hours – core office hours: 10am-3pm.

Remote working 2 days a week and when life happens.

Department wide tech stack: From Android, iOS, and React native to .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server, Azure, and GCP.

The opportunity to learn and grow: Naspers MyAcademy – including free access to selected Udemy courses relevant to our tech and business.

Opportunities for further study and skills development.

Opportunities to attend relevant tech events, conferences and expos.

Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding.

We are looking for a mobile developer with extensive Front-end, JavaScript and React-Native experience.

Duties & Responsibilities include:

– Working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business.

– Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences.

– Conduct research & do proof of concept.

– Perform unit testing.

– Estimate on development efforts.

Skills & Competencies:

– Solid experience of object-oriented programing and design.

– Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication.

– Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams.

Qualifications & Experience:

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential.

– 3+ years in Android mobile development.

– Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

– Experience with XML, JSON, REST.

– Experience with Git.

– Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential).

