The story behind Azure security

Security has to be baked into any cloud solution. When organisations trust their systems to the cloud, they expect security to be a given.

Azure goes a step further: its proactive approach to security, compliance, and privacy is unique, with Microsoft leading the industry in establishing and consistently meeting clear security and privacy requirements.

The Azure security guarantee comes from Microsoft’s deep commitment to investing in this trust.

Microsoft spends more than $1 billion every year on cybersecurity research and development, backed up by a team of more than 3 500 security experts that focus on the security customers’ data and privacy.

Plus, Azure has more certifications than any other cloud provider.

Starting with industry-leading compliance and privacy certifications and moving all the way to built-in security controls and unique threat intelligence, Azure has everything organisations need to identify and protect against rapidly evolving threats.

This includes:

* Secure foundation – The starting place is highly-secure cloud foundation that takes advantage of multi-layered security provided by Microsoft. This allows customers to reduce costs and complexities while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with know their foundation is secure.

* Streamline compliance – Compliance is vital, and every country or industry has different compliance or governance regulations. Organisations can use the built-in controls, configuration management tools, implementation and guidance resources provided in Azure to ensure they stay compliant at all times. Plus, third-party audit reports can help to simplify compliance.

* Detect threats early – Identify new threats and respond quickly with unique services informed by realtime global cybersecurity intelligence delivered at cloud scale.

Azure Backup

Azure Backup is a cost-effective, one-click backup solution that simplifies data recover and is easier to enable than other cloud backup services.

Special offer

Now you can get your Azure Backup at cost for a limited period.

Click here for more information

Terms and conditions apply

This offer is only valid till 19 December 2019