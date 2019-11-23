Senior Business Analyst

The primary purpose of this role is to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from users. You will be required to negotiate and agree business requirements with the project sponsors and communicate these to the development and QA teams, playing a key role in aiding the SPO team to manage projects.

Responsibilities

– Analysis & Design:

Establishing and clarifying user requirement for projects and change requests

Preparing requirement documentation (BRS) and ensuring sign off by the relevant stakeholders

Preparing new enhanced business processes

– Ensuring functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by yourself or by a vendor)

– Integration with development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements:

Reviewing and approving system design specifications

Ensuring that the development team delivers the solutions according to specification

– Ensuring effective testing:

Ensuring that the test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team

Assisting the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors

Ensuring correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it)

Ensuring that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications

– Once a project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary

– Ensuring the effective facilitation of business meetings, that clear decisions are taken and that decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted

– Providing end-to-end project co-ordination for mini-projects (effective co-ordination of resources and activities to meet agreed timelines for the project);

– Providing effective leadership:

Building effective confident relationships with stakeholders (business, ICT and vendors)

Continually seeking opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identifying opportunities for business improvement

Providing clear and timeous feedback, and effectively manage business expectations

Requirements

– Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

– Experience in the financial services industry advantageous

– Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans will be advantageous

