Checkers debuts 60-minute grocery delivery

Checkers has launched an on-demand one-hour grocery delivery service named Sixty60.

The mobile app is used to deliver groceries and drinks, and users can track the status of their order and delivery in real time.

“Sixty60 will offer unrivalled convenience because it does all the hard work for you,” explains Neil Schreuder, chief of innovation and strategy at Shoprite Checkers. “In our time-pressed society, providing consumers with a swift, on-demand grocery delivery service is like giving them back time: today’s most precious commodity.”

Following months of testing the Sixty60 app with its own employees, it is now being piloted to the public in select locations in Cape Town and Sandton.

“The name Sixty60 captures the service’s main ambition: for customers to order groceries in sixty seconds and have them delivered in as little as sixty minutes.”

Products on the Sixty60 app retail at the same low prices found in Checkers stores. Delivery is free for the time being during the pilot period.

Sixty60 is currently available to the public in Checkers supermarkets in the Western Cape (including Durbanville, Willowbridge, Okavango Crossing, Rondebosch, Kloof Street, Sea Point) and Gauteng (Melrose and Bryanston).