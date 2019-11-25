Infobip simplifies vehicle license renewals over WhatsApp

Infobip has enabled WhatsApp Business API for ChatFin, which recently introduced its ChatBack platform ChatBack.

The platform simplifies consumers everyday tasks by providing rich content customer dialogue over WhatsApp delivering the underlying capability for the launch of ChatFin’s easy and hassle-free service for South African’s to renew their vehicle licences.

Infobip’s enablement of WhatsApp Business API allows consumers to communicate with businesses over WhatsApp using the ChatBack application.

Acclaimed as a first for South Africa, the vehicle license renewal service runs on the ChatBack application which integrates into WhatsApp Business API via an integration point provided by Infobip.

Car owners in South Africa can today, at any time, renew their vehicle licence over WhatsApp. The renewal process takes less than two minutes saving vehicle owners ample time, without having to wait in long queues.

“ChatBack was specifically built to offer an experience over WhatsApp, with the aim of taking away the frustrating tasks that people have to deal with in everyday life. It was important for us to choose the right WhatsApp Business API provider and Infobip met all the criteria. Their experience, expertise and vast global client base made them the ideal partner,” says ChatFin CEO, Jan Kotzé.

WhatsApp, used by 1,6-billion people in over 180 countries is the world’s most used chat app. WhatsApp’s channel verification with its green check mark also helps the customers to quickly recognise the verified dialogue, assuring that the end-customer is in fact communicating with the accurate business or organisation over WhatsApp avoiding any possible fraud situations.

Craig Greenwood Selby, Infobip’s MD in South Africa says the service is exceptionally innovative and is already having an impressive impact on the lives of South African motorists.

“We see many use cases for WhatsApp Business API, but we are always on the lookout for those that are special and can change people’s lives. There are many regular payment platforms and apps, but when we established what ChatFin wanted to achieve, we were extremely excited as it opens up a brand-new market for ‘convenience’ in South Africa,” he adds.