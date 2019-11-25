Our client, IT Information Services & Solutions Company is seeking to employ Senior Developer.Beneficial Skills:
- Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)
- Open Edge Progress
- Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)
- MVC, Angular
- MCP Exam(s)
- Mobile Development Experience
- BI Experience
- Team Services, SVN, GIT
Required Behavioural Traits:
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Driven to deliver quality work
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Innovative and passionate about development
- Able to run with a given task
- Solutions driven
Qualification:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or information systems or Suitable Alternative
- Microsoft Certifications Advantageous
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Development role on the Microsoft stack
- Proven track record of experience
- Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)
- Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)
- Strong OO Programming Experience
- Some Project management experience in IS environment
- Experience in the application of Prince II and Agile/Scrum methodology and related artifacts
- Ability to work as part of a team, manage team, interdependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality