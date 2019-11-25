Senior Developer

Our client, IT Information Services & Solutions Company is seeking to employ Senior Developer.Beneficial Skills:

Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)

Open Edge Progress

Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)

MVC, Angular

MCP Exam(s)

Mobile Development Experience

BI Experience

Team Services, SVN, GIT

Required Behavioural Traits:

Meticulous attention to detail

Driven to deliver quality work

Excellent problem-solving skills

Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Innovative and passionate about development

Able to run with a given task

Solutions driven

Qualification:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or information systems or Suitable Alternative

Microsoft Certifications Advantageous

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Development role on the Microsoft stack

Proven track record of experience

Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)

Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)

Strong OO Programming Experience

Some Project management experience in IS environment

Experience in the application of Prince II and Agile/Scrum methodology and related artifacts

Ability to work as part of a team, manage team, interdependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

Learn more/Apply for this position