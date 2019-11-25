Senior Developer

Nov 25, 2019

Our client, IT Information Services & Solutions Company is seeking to employ Senior Developer.Beneficial Skills:

  • Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)

  • Open Edge Progress

  • Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)

  • MVC, Angular

  • MCP Exam(s)

  • Mobile Development Experience

  • BI Experience

  • Team Services, SVN, GIT

Required Behavioural Traits:

  • Meticulous attention to detail

  • Driven to deliver quality work

  • Excellent problem-solving skills

  • Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management

  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

  • Innovative and passionate about development

  • Able to run with a given task

  • Solutions driven

Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or information systems or Suitable Alternative

  • Microsoft Certifications Advantageous

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Development role on the Microsoft stack

  • Proven track record of experience

  • Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)

  • Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)

  • Strong OO Programming Experience

  • Some Project management experience in IS environment

  • Experience in the application of Prince II and Agile/Scrum methodology and related artifacts

  • Ability to work as part of a team, manage team, interdependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

