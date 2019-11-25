Senior Developer

We are looking for a dynamic Senior Developer for a development team based in Port Elizabeth. The successful candidate must be a self-starting individual who can plan and accomplish deliverables. Duties will revolve around contributing to achieve planned work packages and engaging with BA’s to deliver solutions to client challenges. You will be involved in planning and spec sessions, as well as improvement of our internal technical processes and procedures. To be successful in this role, you need extensive Development knowledge and understand business requirements as well as the drive to get things done right.Responsibilities:- Perform programming and related tasks, which include: Planning, Estimations and Implementation; Writing code; Debugging errors; Testing; Technical Investigations- Write technical documentation – Code Reviews- Communication with stakeholders- Provide support to Management- Provide mentorship and guidance to Mid-Level and Junior Developers- Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)- Continuous Improvement of: Skills and Ability; Work Throughput; Communication; Return Rate (Target Less than 10%); Estimations- Always be Accountable for what you do and work on- Provide guidance to team on best practice solutions- Review root cause analysis of issues ensuring implementation of the solution- Identify areas to improve system performance and availability- Resolve complex technical design issues- Possess up-to-date knowledge of technological developments in the industry- Possess strong problem solving and decision-making skills while using good judgment- Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure- Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customersRequirements:- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or information systems or Suitable Alternative- Microsoft Certifications Advantageous- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Development role on the Microsoft stack- Proven track record of experience- Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)- Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)- Strong OO Programming Experience- Some Project management experience in IS environment- Experience in the application of Prince II and Agile/Scrum methodology and related artifacts- Ability to work as part of a team, manage team, interdependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent qualityBeneficial Skills:- Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)- Open Edge Progress- Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)- MVC, Angular- MCP Exam(s)- Mobile Development Experience- BI Experience- Team Services, SVN, GITBehaviour Traits:- Meticulous attention to detail- Driven to deliver quality work – Excellent problem-solving skills- Self-disciplined and self-motivated with good time management- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines- Innovative and passionate about development – Able to run with a given task- Solutions driven- Self-Starter

