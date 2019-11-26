Cell C certified as a top employer

Cell C has been certified as a Top Employer in South Africa.

Top Employer Certification is awarded to companies that have succeeded in creating working environments that encourage and nurture the empowerment and professional development of their employees.

The Top Employer Certification is based on international HR best practice standards in Human Resources disciplines such as Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, Induction & Onboarding, Talent Management, Learning & Development, Culture and Employee Wellness.

The Top Employer Insititute assesses and benchmarks a participating company’s performance against best-in-class Top Employers in its country, region and industry.

“To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees,” says Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink.

“The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations.”

Cell C was rated significantly higher than other organisations on practices such as Talent Management, Learning and Development and Workforce Planning. It has also seen a significant increase in ratings on practices such as Induction and on-boarding of new employees as well as Culture and Employee Wellness.

“This is the fourth time in a row that Cell C has been certified as a top employer,” says Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s human capital development and transformation officer.

“I am extremely proud of this accomplishment and I extend my congratulations to all of my colleagues who made this possible, and make Cell C such a great place to work,” she says.