Dell adds on-demand services

Dell Technologies is introducing Dell Technologies On Demand, a set of consumption-based and as-a-service offerings.

As part of this new offering, the company is expanding its extensive flexible consumption portfolio to support Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and the new Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure system.

“The multi-cloud world is here and will only grow, which means customers need on-demand and consistent infrastructure that yield predictable outcomes across all of their clouds, data centres and edge locations,” says Jeff Clarke, vice-chairman of Dell Technologies.

“Dell Technologies On Demand makes it possible for organisations to plan, deploy and manage their entire IT footprint.They can choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions that meet their needs with the freedom and flexibility to evolve as their needs change over time.”

Gartner indicates that, by 2022, 15% of new deployments of on-premises computing will involve pay-per-use pricing, up from less than 1% in 2019.

With Dell Technologies On Demand, businesses can choose between several flexible consumption options, including global support, deployment and managed services.

This helps customers reduce the management of on-premises IT to make it as easy to consume as public clouds. For example, the new PowerOne autonomous infrastructure transforms into infrastructure as a service when paired with flexible consumption solutions and value-added services from Dell Technologies On Demand. The customer pays for what they use when they use it.

Dell Technologies On Demand offers flexible payment options for an extensive range of technologies across the full infrastructure stack, including compute, storage, networking and virtualization. Software-defined and hybrid cloud solutions are available via Dell Technologies Cloud and VMware, along with modern data protection, PC and digital workspaces.

Customers have the freedom to shift IT infrastructure spending from one-time capital expenses to ongoing operational expenses, predictably and sensibly.

Benefits include:

* Integrating full-stack solutions from Dell Technologies Cloud to Dell Technologies Unified Workspace to engineered workload solutions for critical business applications and workloads.

* Matching spending with usage through Pay As You Grow, Flex On Demand or Data Center Utility, three flexible consumption solutions that scale while providing transparency on total cost of ownership throughout the technology lifecycle.

* Using advanced data collection and processor-based measurement by the hour with the new Flex On Demand for PowerEdge servers to avoid the costs associated with over-provisioning.

* Providing value-added services with ProDeploy, ProSupport and Managed Services. They can be bundled effortlessly and paired with all the financial consumption models, bringing a tailored as-a-service experience.

* Expanding PCaaS to include small business, offering PC acquisition2, lifecycle management of hardware, software, services and financing for growing companies in a single, predictable price per seat per month.

Dell Technologies partners can now resell Dell Technologies On Demand to their customers. More than 2 000 channel partners already are using payment solutions from Dell Financial Services (DFS), and partners who finance with DFS have historically grown twice as fast with Dell than those who do not finance with DFS.